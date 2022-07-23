Textbook Question
In Exercises 40–41, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 12i - 8j, w = 2i + 3j
721
views
In Exercises 40–41, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 12i - 8j, w = 2i + 3j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 3i - 4j
In Exercises 39–42, let u = -i + j, v = 3i - 2j, and w = -5j. Find each specified scalar or vector.
5u ⋅ (3v - 4w)
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 8i - 6j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 6i
In Exercises 39–42, let u = -i + j, v = 3i - 2j, and w = -5j. Find each specified scalar or vector.
projᵤ (v + w)