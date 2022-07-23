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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 5
Chapter 4, Problem 5

In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.

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1
Identify the type of triangle problem you are dealing with: whether it is a right triangle or an oblique triangle (non-right). This will determine which trigonometric methods to use.
List the given information from the problem: known sides and angles. This is essential to decide which formulas or laws to apply.
If the triangle is right-angled, use basic trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) to find missing sides or angles. For example, use \(\sin \theta = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\), \(\cos \theta = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\), or \(\tan \theta = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}\).
If the triangle is oblique, apply the Law of Sines or Law of Cosines depending on the known elements: - Law of Sines: \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B} = \frac{c}{\sin C}\) - Law of Cosines: \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2 - 2ab \cos C\) (and similarly for other sides).
After calculating the missing sides and angles, round the side lengths to the nearest tenth and the angle measures to the nearest degree as instructed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Triangles and Their Properties

Understanding whether a triangle is right, acute, or obtuse is essential because it determines which trigonometric rules apply. Recognizing side lengths and angle measures helps in selecting appropriate methods for solving the triangle.
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Review of Triangles

Law of Sines and Law of Cosines

These laws are fundamental for solving triangles when not all sides and angles are known. The Law of Sines relates ratios of sides to the sines of opposite angles, while the Law of Cosines generalizes the Pythagorean theorem for any triangle.
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Intro to Law of Cosines

Rounding and Angle Measurement

Accurate rounding of side lengths to the nearest tenth and angles to the nearest degree ensures clarity and precision in answers. Understanding how to convert between degrees and radians and use a calculator correctly is important for final results.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
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