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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 53
Chapter 4, Problem 53

In Exercises 53–56, letu = -2i + 3j, v = 6i - j, w = -3i.Find each specified vector or scalar.4u - (2v - w)

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Identify the given vectors: \( \mathbf{u} = -2\mathbf{i} + 3\mathbf{j} \), \( \mathbf{v} = 6\mathbf{i} - \mathbf{j} \), and \( \mathbf{w} = -3\mathbf{i} \).
Calculate \( 2\mathbf{v} \) by multiplying each component of \( \mathbf{v} \) by 2: \( 2\mathbf{v} = 2(6\mathbf{i} - \mathbf{j}) = 12\mathbf{i} - 2\mathbf{j} \).
Subtract \( \mathbf{w} \) from \( 2\mathbf{v} \): \( 2\mathbf{v} - \mathbf{w} = (12\mathbf{i} - 2\mathbf{j}) - (-3\mathbf{i}) = 12\mathbf{i} - 2\mathbf{j} + 3\mathbf{i} = 15\mathbf{i} - 2\mathbf{j} \).
Calculate \( 4\mathbf{u} \) by multiplying each component of \( \mathbf{u} \) by 4: \( 4\mathbf{u} = 4(-2\mathbf{i} + 3\mathbf{j}) = -8\mathbf{i} + 12\mathbf{j} \).
Subtract \( (2\mathbf{v} - \mathbf{w}) \) from \( 4\mathbf{u} \): \( 4\mathbf{u} - (2\mathbf{v} - \mathbf{w}) = (-8\mathbf{i} + 12\mathbf{j}) - (15\mathbf{i} - 2\mathbf{j}) = -8\mathbf{i} + 12\mathbf{j} - 15\mathbf{i} + 2\mathbf{j} = -23\mathbf{i} + 14\mathbf{j} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Operations

Vector operations include addition, subtraction, and scalar multiplication. In this context, vectors are treated as quantities with both magnitude and direction, represented in component form. Understanding how to manipulate vectors through these operations is essential for solving problems involving multiple vectors.
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Scalar Multiplication

Scalar multiplication involves multiplying a vector by a scalar (a real number), which scales the vector's magnitude without changing its direction. For example, multiplying the vector u = -2i + 3j by a scalar 4 results in the vector -8i + 12j. This concept is crucial for transforming vectors in the given expression.
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Vector Subtraction

Vector subtraction is the process of finding the difference between two vectors, which can be visualized as adding the negative of one vector to another. For instance, subtracting vector w from 2v involves changing the direction of w and then adding it to 2v. This operation is key to simplifying the expression in the problem.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 47–52, write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given. ||v|| = 12, θ = 225°

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Textbook Question

Find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v.


v = 2i - 8j

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In Exercises 61–64, find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v. v = -10i + 15j

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Textbook Question

Write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given.


||v|| = 10, θ = 330°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–56, let u = -2i + 3j, v = 6i - j, w = -3i. Find each specified vector or scalar. ||u + v||² - ||u - v||²

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 47–52, write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given. ||v|| = 1/2, θ = 113°

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