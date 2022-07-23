Textbook Question
In Exercises 47–52, write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given. ||v|| = 12, θ = 225°
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In Exercises 47–52, write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given. ||v|| = 12, θ = 225°
In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i + 18 j 5
In Exercises 61–64, find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v. v = -10i + 15j
Write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given.
||v|| = 10, θ = 330°
In Exercises 53–56, let u = -2i + 3j, v = 6i - j, w = -3i. Find each specified vector or scalar. ||u + v||² - ||u - v||²