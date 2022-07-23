Find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v.
v = 2i - 8j
Find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v.
v = 2i - 8j
In Exercises 61–64, find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v. v = -10i + 15j
Write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given.
||v|| = 10, θ = 330°
In Exercises 47–52, write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given. ||v|| = 1/2, θ = 113°
In Exercises 61–64, find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v. v = (4i - 2j) - (4i - 8j)