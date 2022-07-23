Law of Cosines

The Law of Cosines is a fundamental formula used in trigonometry to relate the lengths of the sides of a triangle to the cosine of one of its angles. It states that for any triangle with sides a, b, and c opposite to angles A, B, and C respectively, the formula is c² = a² + b² - 2ab * cos(C). This law is particularly useful for solving triangles when two sides and the included angle are known or when all three sides are known.