Triangle Classification
Triangles can be classified based on their sides and angles, which is crucial for applying the appropriate trigonometric laws. The main classifications are scalene (no equal sides), isosceles (two equal sides), and equilateral (all sides equal). Additionally, triangles can be classified by angles as acute (all angles less than 90°), right (one angle is 90°), or obtuse (one angle greater than 90°). Understanding these classifications helps in selecting the right methods for solving the triangle.