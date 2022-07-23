In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form. x⁶ − 1 = 0
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 79
Chapter 5, Problem 79
In Exercises 79–80, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then determine the graph's slope and y-intercept.
r sin (θ − π/4) = 2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the relationships between polar and rectangular coordinates: \(x = r \cos \theta\) and \(y = r \sin \theta\). Also, \(r = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2}\) and \(\tan \theta = \frac{y}{x}\).
Use the angle difference identity for sine: \(\sin(\theta - \frac{\pi}{4}) = \sin \theta \cos \frac{\pi}{4} - \cos \theta \sin \frac{\pi}{4}\). Substitute this into the given equation to get \(r (\sin \theta \cos \frac{\pi}{4} - \cos \theta \sin \frac{\pi}{4}) = 2\).
Since \(\cos \frac{\pi}{4} = \sin \frac{\pi}{4} = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\), rewrite the equation as \(r \left( \sin \theta \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} - \cos \theta \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \right) = 2\).
Distribute \(r\) and replace \(r \sin \theta\) with \(y\) and \(r \cos \theta\) with \(x\), yielding \(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} y - \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} x = 2\).
Multiply both sides by \(\sqrt{2}\) to clear the fractions, then rearrange the equation into the slope-intercept form \(y = mx + b\) to identify the slope and y-intercept.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:6m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Conversion between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates
Polar coordinates (r, θ) relate to rectangular coordinates (x, y) through the formulas x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ. Converting a polar equation to rectangular form involves substituting these expressions to rewrite the equation in terms of x and y.
Recommended video:
06:17
Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular
Trigonometric Angle Difference Identity
The angle difference identity for sine states that sin(α − β) = sin α cos β − cos α sin β. Applying this identity to sin(θ − π/4) allows the polar equation to be expanded into terms involving sin θ and cos θ, facilitating conversion to rectangular coordinates.
Recommended video:
2:25
Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas
Slope and Y-Intercept of a Line
Once the equation is in rectangular form (y = mx + b), the slope (m) represents the line's steepness, and the y-intercept (b) is the point where the line crosses the y-axis. Identifying these helps in graphing and understanding the line's behavior.
Recommended video:
4:08
Graphing Intercepts
Related Practice
Textbook Question
754
views
Textbook Question
Find two different sets of parametric equations for y = x² + 6.
728
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–82, find the rectangular coordinates of each pair of points. Then find the distance, in simplified radical form, between the points. (2, 2π/3) and (4, π/6)
817
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 77–80, convert to polar form and then perform the indicated operations. Express answers in polar and rectangular form.
(1 + i√3)(1 − i)) / 2√3 − 2i
484
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form.
x⁴ + 16i = 0
840
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–76, eliminate the parameter and graph the plane curve represented by the parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of each plane curve. x = 3 + 2 cos t, y = 1+2 sin t; 0 ≤ t < 2π
770
views