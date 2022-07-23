Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (−2 + √−100)²
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Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (−2 + √−100)²
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = (60 cos 30°)t, y = 5 + (60 sin 30°)t − 16t²; t = 2
Test for symmetry with respect to a. the polar axis. b. the line θ = π/2. c. the pole. r = 4 + 3 cos θ
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. −3i(7i − 5)
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 3+4i / 4−2i
Perform the indicated operation. Leave answers in polar form. [2(cos 10° + i sin 10°)]⁵