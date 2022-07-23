Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (−2 + √−100)²
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Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (−2 + √−100)²
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. √−32 − √−18
Test for symmetry with respect to a. the polar axis. b. the line θ = π/2. c. the pole. r = 4 + 3 cos θ
Indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (−3, −3π/4)
Plot each complex number and find its absolute value. z = −3 + 4i
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 3+4i / 4−2i