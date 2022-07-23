Use the identity \( \cos(\pi - \theta) = -\cos \theta \) to simplify. Since the equation changes sign, the graph is not symmetric about the line \( \theta = \frac{\pi}{2} \). Finally, test for symmetry about the pole by replacing \( r \) with \( -r \) and \( \theta \) with \( \theta + \pi \), and check if the equation remains unchanged.