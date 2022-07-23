Textbook Question
Use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (3, 90°)
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Use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (3, 90°)
In Exercises 11–20, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (3, 4π/3)
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 1 − sin θ
Graph each polar equation. r = 1 + sin θ
Write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 8(cos 60° + i sin 60°)
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 − 5i)(−2 − 3i)