Textbook Question
Test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 cos θ
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Test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 cos θ
Convert x² + (y + 8)² = 64 to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
Plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. 2 + 2i
Use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (3, 90°)
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 1 − sin θ
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 − 5i)(−2 − 3i)