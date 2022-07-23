Textbook Question
Test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 cos θ
786
views
Test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 cos θ
Convert x² + (y + 8)² = 64 to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 1 − sin θ
Graph each polar equation. r = 1 + sin θ
Write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 8(cos 60° + i sin 60°)
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 − 5i)(−2 − 3i)