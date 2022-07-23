Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 19
Chapter 5, Problem 19

In Exercises 19–21, find the product of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form.
z₁ = 3(cos 40°+i sin 40°)
z₂ = 5(cos 70°+i sin 70°)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that when multiplying two complex numbers in polar form, the magnitudes multiply and the angles add. Specifically, if \( z_1 = r_1 (\cos \theta_1 + i \sin \theta_1) \) and \( z_2 = r_2 (\cos \theta_2 + i \sin \theta_2) \), then their product is \( z_1 z_2 = r_1 r_2 \left( \cos(\theta_1 + \theta_2) + i \sin(\theta_1 + \theta_2) \right) \).
Identify the magnitudes and angles from the given complex numbers: \( r_1 = 3 \), \( \theta_1 = 40^\circ \), \( r_2 = 5 \), and \( \theta_2 = 70^\circ \).
Multiply the magnitudes: calculate \( r = r_1 \times r_2 = 3 \times 5 \).
Add the angles: calculate \( \theta = \theta_1 + \theta_2 = 40^\circ + 70^\circ \).
Write the product in polar form using the results from the previous steps: \( z_1 z_2 = r \left( \cos \theta + i \sin \theta \right) \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Form of Complex Numbers

A complex number can be expressed in polar form as r(cos θ + i sin θ), where r is the magnitude (modulus) and θ is the argument (angle). This form is useful for multiplication and division because it separates the magnitude and angle components.
Recommended video:
04:47
Complex Numbers In Polar Form

Multiplication of Complex Numbers in Polar Form

When multiplying two complex numbers in polar form, multiply their magnitudes and add their angles. Specifically, if z₁ = r₁(cos θ₁ + i sin θ₁) and z₂ = r₂(cos θ₂ + i sin θ₂), then z₁z₂ = r₁r₂ [cos(θ₁ + θ₂) + i sin(θ₁ + θ₂)].
Recommended video:
04:47
Complex Numbers In Polar Form

Trigonometric Functions and Angle Addition

Understanding cosine and sine functions and how angles add is essential. The angle addition in the product uses the sum of the individual arguments, which relies on the properties of trigonometric functions to combine the angles correctly.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 11–20, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (−2, − π/2)

702
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 11–26, plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. −3

434
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation.r = 2 + 2 cos θ
845
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 15–18, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 6 (cos 2π/3 + i sin 2π/3)

500
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 + cos θ

704
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)²

690
views