Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–20, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (−2, − π/2)
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In Exercises 11–20, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (−2, − π/2)
In Exercises 11–26, plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. −3
In Exercises 15–18, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 6 (cos 2π/3 + i sin 2π/3)
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 + cos θ
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)²