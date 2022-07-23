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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 31
Chapter 5, Problem 31

In Exercises 30–31, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex cube roots of 125(cos 165° + i sin 165°)

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Identify the given complex number in polar form: \(125(\cos 165^\circ + i \sin 165^\circ)\), where the modulus \(r = 125\) and the argument \(\theta = 165^\circ\).
Recall that to find the cube roots of a complex number in polar form \(r(\cos \theta + i \sin \theta)\), the roots are given by: \(\sqrt[3]{r} \left( \cos \left( \frac{\theta + 360^\circ k}{3} \right) + i \sin \left( \frac{\theta + 360^\circ k}{3} \right) \right)\), where \(k = 0, 1, 2\).
Calculate the cube root of the modulus: \(\sqrt[3]{125}\), which will be the modulus of each root.
For each integer \(k = 0, 1, 2\), compute the argument of each root by evaluating \(\frac{165^\circ + 360^\circ k}{3}\).
Write each root in polar form as \(r_k (\cos \theta_k + i \sin \theta_k)\) using the modulus from step 3 and the arguments from step 4.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers in Polar Form

Complex numbers can be expressed in polar form as r(cos θ + i sin θ), where r is the magnitude and θ is the argument (angle). This form simplifies multiplication, division, and finding roots by working with magnitudes and angles separately.
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De Moivre's Theorem

De Moivre's theorem states that for a complex number in polar form, raising it to the power n results in r^n (cos nθ + i sin nθ). Conversely, the nth roots can be found by taking the nth root of the magnitude and dividing the angle by n, adding multiples of 360°/n for all roots.
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Finding Complex Roots

To find the nth roots of a complex number, calculate the nth root of the magnitude and determine the arguments by dividing the original angle by n and adding k(360°/n) for k = 0, 1, ..., n-1. This yields all distinct roots evenly spaced around the circle.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 8(cos 7π/4 + i sin 7π/4)

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In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−5, − π/4) (−5, 7π/4)

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