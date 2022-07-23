Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 8(cos 7π/4 + i sin 7π/4)
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In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 8(cos 7π/4 + i sin 7π/4)
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 1 − 3 sin θ
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____ √−108
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−6, 3π) (6, −π)
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex fourth roots of 16 (cos 2π/3 + i sin 2π/3)
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−5, − π/4) (−5, 7π/4)