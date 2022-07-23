Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√−196
565
views
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√−196
In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 8(cos 7π/4 + i sin 7π/4)
In Exercises 30–31, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex cube roots of 125(cos 165° + i sin 165°)
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____ √−108
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−6, 3π) (6, −π)
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−5, − π/4) (−5, 7π/4)