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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 31
Chapter 5, Problem 31

In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____ √−108

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1
Recognize that the expression involves the square root of a negative number, which means the result will be a complex number. Recall that \(\sqrt{-a} = \sqrt{a} \times i\), where \(i\) is the imaginary unit with the property \(i^2 = -1\).
Rewrite the expression \(\sqrt{-108}\) as \(\sqrt{108} \times i\) to separate the imaginary unit from the real number under the root.
Simplify \(\sqrt{108}\) by factoring 108 into its prime factors or perfect squares. For example, \(108 = 36 \times 3\), and since \(\sqrt{36} = 6\), you can write \(\sqrt{108} = \sqrt{36 \times 3} = 6\sqrt{3}\).
Substitute back to get the expression in terms of \(i\): \(\sqrt{-108} = 6\sqrt{3} \times i\).
Write the final answer in standard form for complex numbers, which is \(a + bi\). Since there is no real part here, the expression is \(0 + 6\sqrt{3}i\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simplifying Square Roots of Negative Numbers

When simplifying the square root of a negative number, recognize that it involves imaginary numbers. The square root of a negative number can be expressed as the product of the imaginary unit 'i' (where i² = -1) and the square root of the corresponding positive number.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Prime Factorization for Simplifying Radicals

To simplify a square root, break down the number inside the root into its prime factors. Pair factors to extract them from under the root, simplifying the expression. For example, √108 can be factored into √(36 × 3) = 6√3.
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Standard Form of Complex Numbers

The standard form of a complex number is a + bi, where 'a' is the real part and 'b' is the imaginary coefficient. After simplifying the radical, express the result in this form to clearly separate real and imaginary components.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−2, 7π/6) (−2, −5π/6)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.


√−196

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 8(cos 7π/4 + i sin 7π/4)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 30–31, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex cube roots of 125(cos 165° + i sin 165°)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 1 − 3 sin θ

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞. x = 1 + 3 cos t, y = 2 + 3 sin t; 0 ≤ t < 2π

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