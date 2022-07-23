In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−2, 7π/6) (−2, −5π/6)
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____ √−108
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Key Concepts
Simplifying Square Roots of Negative Numbers
Prime Factorization for Simplifying Radicals
Standard Form of Complex Numbers
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√−196
In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 8(cos 7π/4 + i sin 7π/4)
In Exercises 30–31, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex cube roots of 125(cos 165° + i sin 165°)
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 1 − 3 sin θ
In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞. x = 1 + 3 cos t, y = 2 + 3 sin t; 0 ≤ t < 2π