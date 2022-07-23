Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r cos θ = −3
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In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r cos θ = −3
In Exercises 33–40, polar coordinates of a point are given. Find the rectangular coordinates of each point. (4, 90°)
In Exercises 30–31, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex cube roots of 125(cos 165° + i sin 165°)
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex cube roots of 8i
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−6, 3π) (6, −π)
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−5, − π/4) (−5, 7π/4)