In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex cube roots of −1
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r cos θ = −3
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Key Concepts
Polar Coordinates and Equations
Symmetry Tests in Polar Graphs
Conversion Between Polar and Cartesian Coordinates
In Exercises 33–40, polar coordinates of a point are given. Find the rectangular coordinates of each point. (4, 90°)
In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.
x = 2 + 4 cos t, y = −1 + 3 sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex cube roots of 8i
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−6, 3π) (6, −π)
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex fourth roots of 16 (cos 2π/3 + i sin 2π/3)