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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 33
Chapter 5, Problem 33

In Exercises 33–40, polar coordinates of a point are given. Find the rectangular coordinates of each point. (4, 90°)

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1
Recall the relationship between polar coordinates \((r, \theta)\) and rectangular coordinates \((x, y)\), which is given by the formulas: \(x = r \cos(\theta)\) and \(y = r \sin(\theta)\).
Identify the given polar coordinates: \(r = 4\) and \(\theta = 90^\circ\).
Convert the angle \(\theta\) from degrees to radians if necessary, but since trigonometric functions can be evaluated directly in degrees, you can use \(90^\circ\) as is.
Calculate the rectangular coordinates using the formulas: \(x = 4 \cos(90^\circ)\) and \(y = 4 \sin(90^\circ)\).
Evaluate the cosine and sine values for \(90^\circ\) and substitute them back into the expressions for \(x\) and \(y\) to find the rectangular coordinates.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates

Polar coordinates represent a point in the plane using a distance from the origin (radius) and an angle measured from the positive x-axis. The format is (r, θ), where r is the radius and θ is the angle in degrees or radians.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Conversion from Polar to Rectangular Coordinates

To convert polar coordinates (r, θ) to rectangular coordinates (x, y), use the formulas x = r * cos(θ) and y = r * sin(θ). This translates the point from a radius and angle to Cartesian x and y values.
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Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular

Trigonometric Functions and Angle Measurement

Understanding sine and cosine functions is essential, as they relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. Also, knowing how to work with angles in degrees or radians ensures correct evaluation of these functions during conversion.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
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In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex cube roots of −1

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In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r cos θ = −3

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In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.


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