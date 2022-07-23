Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 37
Chapter 5, Problem 37

In Exercises 33–40, polar coordinates of a point are given. Find the rectangular coordinates of each point. (−4, π/2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the relationship between polar coordinates \((r, \theta)\) and rectangular coordinates \((x, y)\): \(x = r \cos{\theta}\) and \(y = r \sin{\theta}\).
Identify the given polar coordinates: \(r = -4\) and \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{2}\).
Calculate the \(x\)-coordinate using the formula: \(x = -4 \times \cos{\left(\frac{\pi}{2}\right)}\).
Calculate the \(y\)-coordinate using the formula: \(y = -4 \times \sin{\left(\frac{\pi}{2}\right)}\).
Combine the results to write the rectangular coordinates as \((x, y)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates

Polar coordinates represent a point in the plane using a distance from the origin (radius r) and an angle θ measured from the positive x-axis. The point (r, θ) specifies how far and in which direction the point lies relative to the origin.
Recommended video:
05:32
Intro to Polar Coordinates

Rectangular Coordinates

Rectangular coordinates (x, y) describe a point's position using horizontal and vertical distances from the origin along the x- and y-axes. Converting from polar to rectangular coordinates involves finding these x and y values.
Recommended video:
06:17
Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular

Conversion Formulas between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates

To convert polar coordinates (r, θ) to rectangular coordinates (x, y), use the formulas x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ. These formulas use trigonometric functions to project the point onto the x- and y-axes.
Recommended video:
06:17
Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞. x = 2ᵗ, y = 2⁻ᵗ; t ≥ 0

772
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 33–40, polar coordinates of a point are given. Find the rectangular coordinates of each point. (7.4, 2.5)

841
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–44, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 1 / 1−cos θ

736
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ √−64 − √−25

690
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–44, find the product of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. z₁ = 6(cos 20° + i sin 20°) z₂ = 5(cos 50° + i sin 50°)

544
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.


x = 5 sec t, y = 3 tan t

519
views