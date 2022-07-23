Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–44, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = cos θ/2
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In Exercises 35–44, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = cos θ/2
In Exercises 33–40, polar coordinates of a point are given. Find the rectangular coordinates of each point. (−4, π/2)
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ √−64 − √−25
In Exercises 37–44, find the product of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. z₁ = 6(cos 20° + i sin 20°) z₂ = 5(cos 50° + i sin 50°)
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____________ √1² − 4 ⋅ 0.5 ⋅ 5
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex fifth roots of −1 − i