In Exercises 33–40, polar coordinates of a point are given. Find the rectangular coordinates of each point. (7.4, 2.5)
In Exercises 37–44, find the product of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. z₁ = 6(cos 20° + i sin 20°) z₂ = 5(cos 50° + i sin 50°)
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Key Concepts
Polar Form of Complex Numbers
Multiplication of Complex Numbers in Polar Form
De Moivre's Theorem
In Exercises 33–40, polar coordinates of a point are given. Find the rectangular coordinates of each point. (−4, π/2)
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ √−64 − √−25
In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.
x = 5 sec t, y = 3 tan t
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____________ √1² − 4 ⋅ 0.5 ⋅ 5
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex fifth roots of −1 − i