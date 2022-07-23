Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. (−2, 2)
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In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. (−2, 2)
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ −8 + √−32 / 24
In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. _ (2,−2√3)
In Exercises 65–68, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex cube roots of 8(cos 210° + i sin 210°)
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. __ (−3 − √−7)²