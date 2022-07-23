In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. (−2, 2)
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 43
Chapter 5, Problem 43
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. __ (−3 − √−7)²
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Recognize that the expression involves a complex number because of the term \( \sqrt{-7} \). Recall that \( \sqrt{-7} = \sqrt{7}i \), where \( i \) is the imaginary unit with the property \( i^2 = -1 \). So rewrite the expression as \( (-3 - \sqrt{7}i)^2 \).
Use the formula for squaring a binomial: \( (a - b)^2 = a^2 - 2ab + b^2 \). Here, \( a = -3 \) and \( b = \sqrt{7}i \).
Calculate each term separately: \( a^2 = (-3)^2 \), \( -2ab = -2 \times (-3) \times (\sqrt{7}i) \), and \( b^2 = (\sqrt{7}i)^2 \).
Simplify each term carefully, remembering that \( i^2 = -1 \). This will help convert the imaginary squared term into a real number.
Combine the simplified terms to write the result in standard form \( a + bi \), where \( a \) and \( b \) are real numbers.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Complex Numbers and Imaginary Unit
Complex numbers consist of a real part and an imaginary part, expressed as a + bi, where i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. Understanding how to handle the square root of negative numbers, such as √-7 = i√7, is essential for working with complex expressions.
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Algebraic Operations on Complex Numbers
Performing operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, and exponentiation on complex numbers requires applying algebraic rules while treating i as a variable with the special property i² = -1. Squaring a complex binomial involves expanding using the distributive property or FOIL method.
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Standard Form of a Complex Number
The standard form of a complex number is a + bi, where a and b are real numbers. After performing operations, the result should be simplified and expressed clearly in this form, separating the real and imaginary parts for clarity and further use.
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