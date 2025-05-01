Problem 5.2.45

In Exercises 45–52, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. In Exercises 49–50, express the argument as an angle between 0° and 360°.

z₁ = 20(cos 75° + i sin 75°)

z₂ = 4(cos 25° + i sin 25°)