Problem 67
In Exercises 65–68, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex cube roots of 8(cos 210° + i sin 210°)
Problem 68
In Exercises 65–68, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex cube roots of 27(cos 306° + i sin 306°)
Problem 69
In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex fourth roots of 81 (cos 4π/3 + i sin 4π/3)
Problem 70
In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex fifth roots of 32 (cos 5π/3 + i sin 5π/3)
Problem 71
In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex fifth roots of 32
Problem 72
In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex sixth roots of 64
Problem 73
In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex sixth roots of 1
Problem 75
In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex sixth roots of 1 + i
Problem 79
In Exercises 77–80, convert to polar form and then perform the indicated operations. Express answers in polar and rectangular form.
(1 + i√3)(1 − i)) / 2√3 − 2i
Problem 81
In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form. x⁶ − 1 = 0
Problem 83
In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form.
x⁴ + 16i = 0
Problem 85
In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form.
x³ − (1 + i√3) = 0
Problem 87
In calculus, it can be shown that e^(iθ) = cos θ + i sin θ. In Exercises 87–90, use this result to plot each complex number. e^(πi/4)
Problem 89
In calculus, it can be shown that e^(iθ) = cos θ + i sin θ. In Exercises 87–90, use this result to plot each complex number. -e^-πi
Problem 1
In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, 225°)
Problem 3
In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (−3, 5π/4)
Problem 5.3.53
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. x² + y² = 9
Problem 5.3.56
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
x² + (y + 3)² = 9
Problem 5.3.59
In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 8
Problem 5.3.52
Convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
y = 3
Problem 5.3.51
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. x = 7
Problem 5
In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, π)
Problem 5.3.55
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. (x − 2)² + y² = 4
Problem 5.3.49
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. 3x + y = 7
Problem 5.3.57
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
y² = 6x
Problem 5.3.65
In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 4 csc θ
Problem 5.3.47
In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. (5, 0)
Problem 5.3.54
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
x² + y² = 16
Problem 5.3.58
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
x² = 6y
Problem 5.3.45
In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. (−√3,−1)
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
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