Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Parametric Equations
5:03 minutes
Problem 7
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = (60 cos 30°)t, y = 5 + (60 sin 30°)t − 16t²; t = 2
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
26
views
Was this helpful?