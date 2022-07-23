In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ 2√−49 + 3√−64
_ Write −√3 + i in polar form.
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Key Concepts
Complex Numbers in Cartesian and Polar Form
Magnitude (Modulus) of a Complex Number
Argument (Angle) of a Complex Number
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = t² + 1, y = 5 − t³; t = 2
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = t² + 3, y = 6 − t³; t = 2
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [2(cos 40° + i sin 40°)]³
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form.
2+3i / 2+i
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (3 − 4i)²