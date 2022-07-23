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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 11
Chapter 5, Problem 11

Convert x² + (y + 8)² = 64 to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the relationships between Cartesian coordinates and polar coordinates: \(x = r \cos\theta\) and \(y = r \sin\theta\).
Substitute \(x = r \cos\theta\) and \(y = r \sin\theta\) into the given equation \(x^2 + (y + 8)^2 = 64\) to rewrite it in terms of \(r\) and \(\theta\).
Expand the expression: \(x^2\) becomes \((r \cos\theta)^2 = r^2 \cos^2\theta\), and \((y + 8)^2\) becomes \((r \sin\theta + 8)^2\).
Write the equation as \(r^2 \cos^2\theta + (r \sin\theta + 8)^2 = 64\) and expand the squared term to get \(r^2 \sin^2\theta + 16r \sin\theta + 64\).
Combine like terms and simplify the equation to isolate \(r\) in terms of \(\theta\), then solve the resulting quadratic equation for \(r\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates

Polar coordinates represent points in the plane using a radius r and an angle θ from the positive x-axis. The relationship between Cartesian coordinates (x, y) and polar coordinates is given by x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ, allowing conversion between the two systems.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Equation of a Circle in Cartesian Form

A circle's equation in Cartesian coordinates is typically expressed as (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r², where (h, k) is the center and r is the radius. Understanding this form helps identify the circle's center and radius before converting to polar form.
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Substitution and Simplification in Polar Form

To convert Cartesian equations to polar form, substitute x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ into the equation. Then, simplify the resulting expression to isolate r as a function of θ, which often involves algebraic manipulation and applying trigonometric identities.
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Related Practice
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In Exercises 11–14, plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. 1 − i

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Graph each polar equation. r = 1 + sin θ

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In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 − 5i)(−2 − 3i)

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