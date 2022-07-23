Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–14, plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. 1 − i
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In Exercises 11–14, plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. 1 − i
Use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (2, 45°)
Plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. 2 + 2i
Use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (3, 90°)
Graph each polar equation. r = 1 + sin θ
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 − 5i)(−2 − 3i)