Find the measure of the smaller angle formed by the hands of a clock at the following times. 3:15
Determine the signs of the trigonometric functions of an angle in standard position with the given measure. See Example 2.
―15°
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Key Concepts
Standard Position of an Angle
Quadrants and Sign of Coordinates
Signs of Trigonometric Functions by Quadrant
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) IV , x/y
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2 complementary angles with measures 3𝓍 ― 5 and 6𝓍 ― 40 degrees
Find the measure of the smaller angle formed by the hands of a clock at the following times.
An equation of the terminal side of an angle θ in standard position is given with a restriction on x. Sketch the least positive such angle θ , and find the values of the six trigonometric functions of θ . 12x + 5y = 0 , x ≥ 0 .
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) III , y/r