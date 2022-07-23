Find the measure of the smaller angle formed by the hands of a clock at the following times. 3:15
Find the measure of the smaller angle formed by the hands of a clock at the following times.
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Key Concepts
Angle Measurement in Clocks
Calculating Hour and Minute Hand Positions
Finding the Smaller Angle Between Two Hands
Determine the signs of the trigonometric functions of an angle in standard position with the given measure. See Example 2.
―15°
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) IV , x/y
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2 complementary angles with measures 3𝓍 ― 5 and 6𝓍 ― 40 degrees
Find the values of the six trigonometric functions for an angle in standard position having each given point on its terminal side. Rationalize denominators when applicable. (6√3 , ―6)
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) III , y/r