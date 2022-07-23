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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 43
Chapter 2, Problem 43

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = 5/4 , and θ is in quadrant IV

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1
Recall that the secant function is the reciprocal of the cosine function, so from \(\sec \theta = \frac{5}{4}\), we can find \(\cos \theta\) by taking the reciprocal: \(\cos \theta = \frac{4}{5}\).
Since \(\theta\) is in quadrant IV, cosine is positive and sine is negative in this quadrant. Use the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1\) to find \(\sin \theta\). Substitute \(\cos \theta = \frac{4}{5}\) and solve for \(\sin \theta\).
Determine the sign of \(\sin \theta\) based on the quadrant. Since \(\theta\) is in quadrant IV, \(\sin \theta\) should be negative. So, take the negative root from the previous step.
Find \(\tan \theta\) using the identity \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\). Substitute the values of \(\sin \theta\) and \(\cos \theta\) found earlier.
Calculate the remaining reciprocal functions: \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\) and \(\cot \theta = \frac{1}{\tan \theta}\). Rationalize denominators if necessary.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions

The six trigonometric functions include sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant, and cotangent. Secant (sec θ) is the reciprocal of cosine (cos θ), meaning sec θ = 1/cos θ. Knowing sec θ allows you to find cos θ, which is essential for determining the other functions.
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Sign of Trigonometric Functions in Quadrants

The sign of trigonometric functions depends on the quadrant of the angle. In quadrant IV, cosine and secant are positive, while sine and cosecant are negative. This knowledge helps assign correct signs to the calculated values of all six functions.
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Quadratic Formula

Pythagorean Identity and Rationalizing Denominators

The Pythagorean identity, sin²θ + cos²θ = 1, allows calculation of sine once cosine is known. Rationalizing denominators involves rewriting expressions to eliminate radicals or fractions in the denominator, ensuring answers are in standard simplified form.
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Rationalizing Denominators
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