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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 44
Chapter 2, Problem 44

Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) III , r/y

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1
Recall that the point (x, y) lies in Quadrant III, where both x and y coordinates are negative. This means x < 0 and y < 0 in this quadrant.
Remember the definition of r, which is the distance from the origin to the point (x, y), given by the formula \(r = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2}\). Since it is a distance, r is always positive regardless of the quadrant.
The ratio given is \(\frac{r}{y}\). Since r is positive and y is negative in Quadrant III, the numerator is positive and the denominator is negative.
When dividing a positive number by a negative number, the result is negative. Therefore, the ratio \(\frac{r}{y}\) will be negative in Quadrant III.
To confirm your understanding, sketch the coordinate plane, plot a point in Quadrant III, and visually verify the signs of x, y, and r, then consider the ratio \(\frac{r}{y}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coordinate Plane Quadrants

The coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants, each with specific signs for x and y coordinates. In Quadrant III, both x and y values are negative. Understanding the sign of coordinates in each quadrant helps determine the sign of expressions involving x and y.
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Quadratic Formula

Distance Formula and Radius r

The radius r is defined as r = √(x² + y²), representing the distance from the origin to the point (x, y). Since it is a distance, r is always positive regardless of the quadrant. This property is crucial when analyzing ratios involving r.
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Quadratic Formula

Sign of Ratios Involving Coordinates

When evaluating the sign of a ratio like r/y, consider the signs of numerator and denominator separately. Since r is positive and y is negative in Quadrant III, the ratio r/y will be negative. This approach helps determine the positivity or negativity of trigonometric ratios.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.

sec θ = 5/4 , and θ is in quadrant IV

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Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 90° ― 51° 28'

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Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3.

tan θ < 0 , cos θ < 0

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Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. b. tan θ = 1.4

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Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. a. sec θ = ―2/3

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.

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