Textbook Question
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = 5/4 , and θ is in quadrant IV
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Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = 5/4 , and θ is in quadrant IV
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 90° ― 51° 28'
Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3.
tan θ < 0 , cos θ < 0
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. b. tan θ = 1.4
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. a. sec θ = ―2/3
Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.