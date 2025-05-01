Quadrants of the Unit Circle

The unit circle is divided into four quadrants, each corresponding to different signs of the sine and cosine values. In the first quadrant, both sine and cosine are positive; in the second, sine is positive and cosine is negative; in the third, both are negative; and in the fourth, sine is negative and cosine is positive. For the equation sin(s) = -√3/2, we need to identify the angles in the third and fourth quadrants where sine takes on this negative value.