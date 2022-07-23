CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. N 70° W
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. N 70° W 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. 10. I. J.
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. N 70° W
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. N 70° W 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. 10. I. J.
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I:
cos⁻¹ 0.45
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. 10. N 70° E
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. I. J.
Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. sin 35° cos 55° + cos 35° sin 55°
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. The figure to the right indicates that the equation of a line passing through the point (a, 0) and making an angle θ with the x-axis is y = (tan θ) (x - a). Find an equation of the line passing through the point (5, 0) that makes an angle of 15° with the x-axis.
Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. ½ sin 40° = sin [½ (40°)]