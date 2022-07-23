Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. cos 75°29' cos 14°31' - sin 75°29' sin 14°31'
Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. sin 35° cos 55° + cos 35° sin 55°
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Key Concepts
Sine and Cosine Functions
Angle Sum Identity for Sine
Using a Calculator for Trigonometric Values
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I:
cos⁻¹ 0.45
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. The figure to the right indicates that the equation of a line passing through the point (a, 0) and making an angle θ with the x-axis is y = (tan θ) (x - a). Find an equation of the line passing through the point (5, 0) that makes an angle of 15° with the x-axis.
Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. tan² 72°25' + 1 = sec² 72°25'
Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. ½ sin 40° = sin [½ (40°)]
Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Flying Distance The bearing from A to C is N 64° W. The bearing from A to B is S 82° W. The bearing from B to C is N 26° E. A plane flying at 350 mph takes 1.8 hr to go from A to B. Find the distance from B to C.