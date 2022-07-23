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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 2.3.45
Chapter 3, Problem 2.3.45

Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. sin 35° cos 55° + cos 35° sin 55°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression \( \sin 35^\circ \cos 55^\circ + \cos 35^\circ \sin 55^\circ \) matches the sine addition formula, which is \( \sin A \cos B + \cos A \sin B = \sin (A + B) \).
Identify the angles \( A = 35^\circ \) and \( B = 55^\circ \) in the expression.
Rewrite the expression using the sine addition formula as \( \sin (35^\circ + 55^\circ) \).
Simplify the angle inside the sine function: \( 35^\circ + 55^\circ = 90^\circ \). So the expression becomes \( \sin 90^\circ \).
Use a calculator or recall that \( \sin 90^\circ = 1 \) to evaluate the expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sine and Cosine Functions

Sine and cosine are fundamental trigonometric functions that relate the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. They are periodic and defined for all real numbers, often used to model oscillatory behavior. Understanding their values at specific angles is essential for evaluating expressions.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Angle Sum Identity for Sine

The angle sum identity states that sin(A + B) = sin A cos B + cos A sin B. This formula allows the expression sin 35° cos 55° + cos 35° sin 55° to be simplified directly to sin(35° + 55°), making calculations easier and more intuitive.
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Sum and Difference of Sine & Cosine

Using a Calculator for Trigonometric Values

Calculators can compute sine and cosine values for given angles, typically in degrees or radians. Ensuring the calculator is set to the correct mode (degrees here) is crucial for accurate results. This skill helps in evaluating trigonometric expressions numerically.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. cos 75°29' cos 14°31' - sin 75°29' sin 14°31'

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I:

cos⁻¹ 0.45

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

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