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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 2.5.46
Chapter 3, Problem 2.5.46

Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. The figure to the right indicates that the equation of a line passing through the point (a, 0) and making an angle θ with the x-axis is y = (tan θ) (x - a). Find an equation of the line passing through the point (5, 0) that makes an angle of 15° with the x-axis.

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1
Identify the given point through which the line passes: (5, 0).
Recognize that the line makes an angle \( \theta = 15^\circ \) with the x-axis.
Recall the formula for the equation of a line passing through \( (a, 0) \) and making an angle \( \theta \) with the x-axis: \(\n\[\n\]\) y = (\tan \theta)(x - a) $$
Substitute the given values \( a = 5 \) and \( \theta = 15^\circ \) into the formula: \(\n\[\n\]\) y = (\tan 15^\circ)(x - 5) $$
This expression represents the equation of the line. To write it explicitly, you can leave it in this form or calculate \( \tan 15^\circ \) if needed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Slope of a Line and Angle with the x-axis

The slope of a line is the tangent of the angle it makes with the positive x-axis. If a line forms an angle θ with the x-axis, its slope m = tan(θ). This relationship helps convert geometric angle information into algebraic slope form.
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Example 1

Point-Slope Form of a Line

The point-slope form expresses a line's equation using a known point (x₁, y₁) and slope m: y - y₁ = m(x - x₁). It is useful for writing the equation of a line when a point and slope are given, as in this problem.
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Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular

Evaluating Trigonometric Functions at Specific Angles

To find the slope for a given angle, you must evaluate tan(θ) at that angle. For θ = 15°, tan(15°) is a specific value that can be found using a calculator or trigonometric identities, enabling precise slope calculation.
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Related Practice
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G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

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J. 0.9925461516

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