Textbook Question
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. tan 30°
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Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. tan 30°
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. cos 30°
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. sin 30°
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. See Example 4. cos(30° + 60°) = cos 30° + cos 60°
Solve each problem.See Examples 3 and 4. Distance from the Ground to the Top of a Building The angle of depression from the top of a building to a point on the ground is 32°30'. How far is the point on the ground from the top of the building if the building is 252 m high?
Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Altitude of a Triangle Find the altitude of an isosceles triangle having base 184.2 cm if the angle opposite the base is 68°44'.