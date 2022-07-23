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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 67
Chapter 4, Problem 67

Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.


[π/2, π] ; sin s = 1/2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given interval for the variable \(s\), which is \(\left[\frac{\pi}{2}, \pi\right]\), and the equation \(\sin s = \frac{1}{2}\).
Recall the unit circle values where \(\sin s = \frac{1}{2}\). The sine function equals \(\frac{1}{2}\) at angles \(\frac{\pi}{6}\) and \(\frac{5\pi}{6}\) within one full rotation \([0, 2\pi]\).
Determine which of these angles lie within the given interval \(\left[\frac{\pi}{2}, \pi\right]\). Since \(\frac{\pi}{6}\) is less than \(\frac{\pi}{2}\), it is excluded, but \(\frac{5\pi}{6}\) lies within the interval.
Conclude that the exact value of \(s\) in the interval \(\left[\frac{\pi}{2}, \pi\right]\) satisfying \(\sin s = \frac{1}{2}\) is \(s = \frac{5\pi}{6}\).
Verify the solution by substituting \(s = \frac{5\pi}{6}\) back into the sine function to confirm \(\sin \left(\frac{5\pi}{6}\right) = \frac{1}{2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Reference Angles

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin, used to define trigonometric functions. Reference angles help find sine values by relating any angle to an acute angle in the first quadrant, simplifying the determination of exact trigonometric values.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Sine Function Values and Their Symmetry

The sine function gives the y-coordinate on the unit circle and is positive in the first and second quadrants. Knowing sine’s symmetry helps identify all angles within a given interval that share the same sine value, such as sin s = 1/2.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Interval Restriction and Solution Selection

When solving trigonometric equations, restricting the solution to a specific interval ensures the answer fits the problem’s domain. For s in [π/2, π], only angles within this range are considered, which helps select the correct exact value of s.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.


sin s = 0.9918

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Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


-5.01095

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Textbook Question

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0 , π/2] that makes each statement true.


sec s = 1.0806

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Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.

sin π/3

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Textbook Question

Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.


[π, 3π/2] ; tan s = √3

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Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.

tan π/4

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