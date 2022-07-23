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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 67
Chapter 4, Problem 67

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin π/3

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1
Recall that the angle \( \frac{\pi}{3} \) radians corresponds to 60 degrees in the unit circle.
Identify the coordinates of the point on the unit circle at \( \frac{\pi}{3} \). The coordinates are \( \left( \cos \frac{\pi}{3}, \sin \frac{\pi}{3} \right) \).
Use the known exact values for sine and cosine at special angles. For \( \frac{\pi}{3} \), \( \sin \frac{\pi}{3} = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \).
Write down the exact value of \( \sin \frac{\pi}{3} \) using the known value from the unit circle.
Verify your answer by considering the properties of the sine function in the first quadrant, where sine values are positive.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Special Angles

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin, used to define trigonometric functions for all angles. Special angles like π/3, π/4, and π/6 have well-known sine and cosine values derived from equilateral and right triangles, enabling exact function evaluation without a calculator.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Sine Function Definition

The sine of an angle in the unit circle is the y-coordinate of the corresponding point on the circle. For angles like π/3, sine values correspond to specific ratios from special triangles, such as sin(π/3) = √3/2, reflecting the height of the triangle relative to its hypotenuse.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Exact Values vs. Approximate Values

Exact trigonometric values are expressed in simplified radical form or fractions, not decimals, providing precise results. Recognizing when to use exact values, like sin(π/3) = √3/2, is essential for accuracy in proofs and symbolic calculations.
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Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

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