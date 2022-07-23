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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 17
Chapter 4, Problem 17

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). ―300°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula to convert degrees to radians: \(\text{radians} = \text{degrees} \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Substitute the given degree measure into the formula: \(-300^\circ \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{-300}{180}\) by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor.
Express the result as a multiple of \(\pi\), keeping the negative sign if applicable.
Write the final answer in the form \(\frac{a\pi}{b}\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are integers with no common factors.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree to Radian Conversion

Degrees and radians are two units for measuring angles. To convert degrees to radians, multiply the degree measure by π/180. This conversion is essential because radians are the standard unit in many trigonometric applications.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Understanding Negative Angles

Negative angles represent rotation in the clockwise direction. When converting negative degrees to radians, the sign is preserved, indicating the direction of rotation. This helps in correctly interpreting angle measures in trigonometry.
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Coterminal Angles

Expressing Answers as Multiples of π

Leaving answers as multiples of π means writing the radian measure in the form (aπ/b), where a and b are integers. This exact form is preferred over decimal approximations to maintain precision and clarity in trigonometric expressions.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). ―315°

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Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1.

r = 4.82 m , θ = 60°

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Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1.

r = 15.1 in. , θ = 210°

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Find each exact function value. See Example 2. sin 7π/6

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Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.


θ = 3.871 radians, t = 21.47 sec

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Find each exact function value. See Example 2.

tan 3π/4

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