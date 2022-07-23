Textbook Question
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). ―315°
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Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). ―315°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). ―300°
Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1.
r = 15.1 in. , θ = 210°
Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.
s = ―π
Find each exact function value. See Example 2. sin 7π/6
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
θ = 3.871 radians, t = 21.47 sec