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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 17
Chapter 4, Problem 17

Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.


θ = 3.871 radians, t = 21.47 sec

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1
Identify the given variables and the formula: angular displacement \(\theta = 3.871\) radians, time \(t = 21.47\) seconds, and the formula for angular velocity \(\omega = \frac{\theta}{t}\).
Substitute the known values into the formula: \(\omega = \frac{3.871}{21.47}\).
Set up the division to calculate \(\omega\), which represents the angular velocity in radians per second.
Perform the division to find the numerical value of \(\omega\) (angular velocity).
Interpret the result as the rate of change of angular displacement with respect to time, measured in radians per second.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Displacement (θ)

Angular displacement represents the angle through which an object rotates, measured in radians. It quantifies the change in the angular position of the object and is essential for calculating angular velocity.

Time Interval (t)

Time interval is the duration over which the angular displacement occurs, measured in seconds. It is a key variable in determining the rate of rotation or angular velocity.
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Angular Velocity (ω)

Angular velocity is the rate of change of angular displacement with respect to time, expressed in radians per second. It indicates how fast an object rotates and is calculated using the formula ω = θ / t.
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