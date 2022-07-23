Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 15
Chapter 4, Problem 15

Convert each radian measure to degrees.


-11π/18

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the conversion formula between radians and degrees: \(\text{Degrees} = \text{Radians} \times \dfrac{180}{\pi}\).
Identify the given radian measure: \(-\dfrac{11\pi}{18}\).
Substitute the radian value into the conversion formula: \(-\dfrac{11\pi}{18} \times \dfrac{180}{\pi}\).
Simplify the expression by canceling \(\pi\) in numerator and denominator: \(-\dfrac{11}{18} \times 180\).
Multiply the numbers to find the degree measure (do not calculate the final value here, just set up the multiplication).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radian Measure

A radian is a unit of angular measure based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle created when the arc length equals the radius. Radians provide a natural way to measure angles in terms of the circle's geometry.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians

Degree Measure

Degrees are a common unit for measuring angles, where a full circle is divided into 360 equal parts. Each degree represents 1/360 of a full rotation, making it intuitive for everyday use and many practical applications.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians

Conversion between Radians and Degrees

To convert radians to degrees, multiply the radian value by 180/π. This ratio comes from the fact that π radians equal 180 degrees. For example, to convert -11π/18 radians, multiply by 180/π to find the equivalent degree measure.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 150°

838
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.

s = ―π

915
views
Textbook Question

Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1. r = 1.38 ft , θ = 5π/6 radians

426
views
Textbook Question

Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.


θ = 3π/4 radians, t = 8 sec

780
views
Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 2. sin 7π/6

895
views
Textbook Question

Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.


θ = 3.871 radians, t = 21.47 sec

148
views