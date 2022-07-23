Textbook Question
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
ω = 0.91 radian per min, t = 8.1 min
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Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
ω = 0.91 radian per min, t = 8.1 min
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 150°
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
θ = 3π/4 radians, t = 8 sec
Convert each radian measure to degrees.
8π/3
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 90°
Convert each radian measure to degrees.
-11π/18