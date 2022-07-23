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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 13
Chapter 4, Problem 13

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 90°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula to convert degrees to radians: \(\text{radians} = \text{degrees} \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Substitute the given degree measure into the formula: \(90^\circ \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{90}{180}\) by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor, which is 90.
After simplification, express the result as a multiple of \(\pi\).
Write the final answer in the form \(\frac{\pi}{2}\) radians.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree and Radian Measure

Degrees and radians are two units for measuring angles. A full circle is 360 degrees or 2π radians. Understanding the relationship between these units is essential for converting angles from degrees to radians.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Conversion Formula Between Degrees and Radians

To convert degrees to radians, multiply the degree measure by π/180. This formula comes from the fact that 180 degrees equals π radians, allowing a direct proportional conversion.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Expressing Answers as Multiples of π

When converting to radians, answers are often left in terms of π to maintain exact values. This avoids decimal approximations and preserves the precision of the angle measurement.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.

ω = 0.91 radian per min, t = 8.1 min

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Textbook Question

Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1. r = 12.3 cm , θ = 2π/3 radians

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Textbook Question

Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1. r = 1.38 ft , θ = 5π/6 radians

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Textbook Question

Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.


θ = 3π/4 radians, t = 8 sec

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Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees.


8π/3

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Textbook Question

Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.

s = 2π

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