Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 15
Chapter 4, Problem 15

Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.
s = ―π

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given angle: here, the angle is \(s = -\pi\) radians. This means the angle is negative, indicating a clockwise rotation of \(\pi\) radians from the positive x-axis.
Recall the unit circle values for \(\pi\) radians: on the unit circle, an angle of \(\pi\) radians corresponds to the point \((-1, 0)\), where the x-coordinate is \(\cos \pi\) and the y-coordinate is \(\sin \pi\).
Use the even-odd properties of sine and cosine to find values for negative angles: since \(\sin(-\theta) = -\sin \theta\) and \(\cos(-\theta) = \cos \theta\), apply these to \(s = -\pi\).
Calculate \(\sin s\) using the property: \(\sin(-\pi) = -\sin \pi\). Since \(\sin \pi = 0\), this gives \(\sin(-\pi) = 0\).
Calculate \(\cos s\) and \(\tan s\): \(\cos(-\pi) = \cos \pi = -1\), and \(\tan s = \frac{\sin s}{\cos s} = \frac{0}{-1} = 0\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Angle Measurement

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Angles measured in radians correspond to points on the unit circle, where the x-coordinate gives the cosine value and the y-coordinate gives the sine value of the angle. Understanding how to locate angles like -π on the unit circle is essential for finding exact trigonometric values.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle

Sine, Cosine, and Tangent Functions

Sine and cosine functions represent the y and x coordinates, respectively, of a point on the unit circle corresponding to an angle. Tangent is the ratio of sine to cosine (tan s = sin s / cos s). Knowing these definitions helps in calculating exact values for any real number angle, including negative angles like -π.
Recommended video:
5:08
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Properties of Trigonometric Functions for Negative Angles

Trigonometric functions have specific symmetry properties: sine is an odd function (sin(-s) = -sin s), cosine is even (cos(-s) = cos s), and tangent is odd (tan(-s) = -tan s). These properties allow simplification when evaluating trigonometric values at negative angles such as -π.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1.

r = 4.82 m , θ = 60°

471
views
Textbook Question

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 150°

838
views
Textbook Question

Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.


θ = 3π/4 radians, t = 8 sec

780
views
Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 2. sin 7π/6

895
views
Textbook Question

Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.


θ = 3.871 radians, t = 21.47 sec

148
views
Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees.


-11π/18

873
views
1
rank