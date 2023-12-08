Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Circular Functions Circular functions, also known as trigonometric functions, relate the angles of a circle to the ratios of its sides. The primary circular functions include sine, cosine, and tangent, which are defined based on a unit circle. For example, the sine of an angle is the y-coordinate of the point on the unit circle corresponding to that angle. Recommended video: 5:57 5:57 Graphs of Common Functions

Radians and Degrees Angles can be measured in degrees or radians, with radians being the standard unit in trigonometry. One radian is the angle formed when the arc length is equal to the radius of the circle. The angle 1.0472 radians is approximately 60 degrees, which is significant for calculating trigonometric values. Recommended video: 5:04 5:04 Converting between Degrees & Radians