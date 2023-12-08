Table of contents
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Problem 3.45b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.
sin 1.0472
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Circular Functions
Circular functions, also known as trigonometric functions, relate the angles of a circle to the ratios of its sides. The primary circular functions include sine, cosine, and tangent, which are defined based on a unit circle. For example, the sine of an angle is the y-coordinate of the point on the unit circle corresponding to that angle.
Radians and Degrees
Angles can be measured in degrees or radians, with radians being the standard unit in trigonometry. One radian is the angle formed when the arc length is equal to the radius of the circle. The angle 1.0472 radians is approximately 60 degrees, which is significant for calculating trigonometric values.
Calculator Approximations
Calculator approximations involve using a scientific calculator to compute the values of trigonometric functions to a specified degree of accuracy. For instance, when finding sin(1.0472), the calculator provides a decimal approximation, which can be rounded to four decimal places for precision in applications.
