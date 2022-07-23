Phase Shift and Vertical Translation

Phase shift refers to the horizontal shift of the function's graph, calculated by setting the inside of the function's argument equal to zero and solving for x. Vertical translation shifts the graph up or down by adding or subtracting a constant outside the function. In y = 2 sec(πx - 2π), phase shift is found by solving πx - 2π = 0, and there is no vertical translation since no constant is added.