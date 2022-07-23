Textbook Question
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = (1/2)csc (2x - π/4)
724
views
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = (1/2)csc (2x - π/4)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 1/3 tan (3x - π/3)
Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Examples 1–3.
y = tan 4x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = cot (x/2 + 3π/4)
Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Examples 1–3.
y = 2 tan x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = -sin (x - 3π/4)