Textbook Question
Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)
y = cos (x - π/4)
A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>
D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>
G. <IMAGE> H. <IMAGE> I. <IMAGE>
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Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)
y = cos (x - π/4)
A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>
D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>
G. <IMAGE> H. <IMAGE> I. <IMAGE>
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = (1/2)csc (2x - π/4)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sec(πx - 2π)
Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Examples 1–3.
y = tan 4x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 cos (x + π/2)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 - ¼ cos ⅔ x