Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 12
Chapter 5, Problem 12

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = -sin (x - 3π/4)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the general form of the sine function: \(y = A \sin(B(x - C)) + D\), where \(A\) is the amplitude, \(\frac{2\pi}{B}\) is the period, \(C\) is the phase shift, and \(D\) is the vertical translation.
Compare the given function \(y = -\sin(x - \frac{3\pi}{4})\) to the general form. Here, \(A = -1\), \(B = 1\), \(C = \frac{3\pi}{4}\), and \(D = 0\).
Determine the amplitude by taking the absolute value of \(A\): \(\text{Amplitude} = |A| = |-1|\).
Calculate the period using the formula \(\text{Period} = \frac{2\pi}{B} = \frac{2\pi}{1}\).
Identify the phase shift as \(C = \frac{3\pi}{4}\) (shift to the right) and note that the vertical translation \(D = 0\) means there is no vertical shift.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude of a Sine Function

Amplitude is the maximum absolute value of the sine function's output, representing the height from the midline to the peak. For y = -sin(x - 3π/4), the amplitude is the absolute value of the coefficient before sine, which is 1, indicating the wave oscillates between -1 and 1.
Recommended video:
5:05
Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period of a Sine Function

The period is the length of one complete cycle of the sine wave, calculated as 2π divided by the coefficient of x inside the function. Since the coefficient of x is 1 in y = -sin(x - 3π/4), the period remains 2π, meaning the function repeats every 2π units.
Recommended video:
5:33
Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Phase Shift and Vertical Translation

Phase shift is the horizontal shift of the sine curve, found by setting the inside of the function's argument to zero and solving for x. Here, x - 3π/4 = 0 gives a phase shift of 3π/4 to the right. Vertical translation moves the graph up or down, but since there is no added constant outside the sine, vertical translation is zero.
Recommended video:
6:31
Phase Shifts
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)

y = cos (x - π/4)


A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>


D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>


G. <IMAGE> H. <IMAGE> I. <IMAGE>

795
views
Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = (1/2)csc (2x - π/4)

724
views
Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = 2 sec(πx - 2π)

564
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Examples 1–3.

y = tan 4x

798
views
Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = 3 cos (x + π/2)

613
views
Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = 3 - ¼ cos ⅔ x

618
views